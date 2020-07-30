Thursday, July 30, 2020  | 8 Zilhaj, 1441
Cricket

Watch: Pakistan’s sports stars back cricket team for England Tests

Posted: Jul 30, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Watch: Pakistan’s sports stars back cricket team for England Tests

Renowned Pakistan sport stars have extended their support to the cricket team for their upcoming three-match Test series series against England.

Squash legend Jahangir Khan, hockey legend Shahbaz Ahmed Sr, swimmer Kiran Khan, badminton ace Mahoor Shahzad and wrestler Inam Butt wished the side luck in a video posted by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on its Twitter page.

Pakistan are currently in England where they will play three Tests and three T20Is.

The first Test will be played in Manchester from August 5-9. Southampton will host the remaining two Test matches from August 13-17 and August 21-25 respectively.

The side will return to Manchester for the three T20Is which will be played on August 28, August 30 and September 1 respectively.

HOME  
 
 
