Pakistan raring to go during England tour: Waqar Younis

Pakistan’s bowling coach Waqar Younis has said that the side are looking in good shape ahead of their Test and T20I series against England.

“They will be hungry to perform given the fact that they were not taking part in cricketing activities for so long,” Waqar said in a video shared by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on its Twitter page. “They are professionals and are eager to perform once again.”

The former pacer went on to say that the players began training straight away after testing negative for the coronavirus. “It felt good because they look in such great shape.”

The Pakistan side will be playing a three-match Test series and three T20Is against England. They are currently training and spending 14 days in isolation in Worcestershire and will play two intra-squad fixtures.