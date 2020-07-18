Naseem Shah, Mohammad Abbas impress in practice game

PCB White were 231-8 at stumps on the first day of the practice game against PCB Green in Derby on Friday.

After electing to bat first, Babar Azam’s side began well as the opening pair of Imam-ul-Haq (41 off 169) and Shan Masood (42 off 132) put on a patient 92-run partnership.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan remained unbeaten at 41.

PCB Green then began took wickets in quick succession with pacers Naseem Shah and Mohammad Abbas sharing six wickets between them while leg-spinner Yasir Shah dismissed two batsmen.

The practice match is being played as part of preparations for the upcoming Test series against England.