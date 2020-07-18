Saturday, July 18, 2020  | 26 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Naseem Shah, Mohammad Abbas impress in practice game

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Naseem Shah, Mohammad Abbas impress in practice game

Photo Courtesy: TheRealPCB/Twitter

PCB White were 231-8 at stumps on the first day of the practice game against PCB Green in Derby on Friday.

After electing to bat first, Babar Azam’s side began well as the opening pair of Imam-ul-Haq (41 off 169) and Shan Masood (42 off 132) put on a patient 92-run partnership.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan remained unbeaten at 41.

PCB Green then began took wickets in quick succession with pacers Naseem Shah and Mohammad Abbas sharing six wickets between them while leg-spinner Yasir Shah dismissed two batsmen.

The practice match is being played as part of preparations for the upcoming Test series against England.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket England Mohammad Abbas Naseem Shah Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
pakistan, pakistan practice match, pcb green vs pcb white, pcb green, pcb white, pakistan cricket match, pakistan practice match updates, derby, cricket,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Watch: Babar Azam takes a wicket with his only delivery
Watch: Babar Azam takes a wicket with his only delivery
Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi impress in practice match
Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi impress in practice match
PCB recalls Afridi, Misbah's memorable feats on this day
PCB recalls Afridi, Misbah’s memorable feats on this day
Batsmen dominate Pakistan's two-day practice game
Batsmen dominate Pakistan’s two-day practice game
Inzamam asks Misbah to step down from one position
Inzamam asks Misbah to step down from one position
Pakistan cricketers take part in two-day practice match
Pakistan cricketers take part in two-day practice match
India cricket chief Sourav Ganguly confirms Australia tour
India cricket chief Sourav Ganguly confirms Australia tour
Manjrekar names Imran Khan as skipper of his all-time XI
Manjrekar names Imran Khan as skipper of his all-time XI
PCB confirms dates for Pakistan's practice matches in Derby
PCB confirms dates for Pakistan’s practice matches in Derby
Gabriel, Blackwood guide Windies to victory in first England Test
Gabriel, Blackwood guide Windies to victory in first England Test
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.