Monday, July 13, 2020  | 21 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Cricket

PCB confirms dates for Pakistan’s practice matches in Derby

Posted: Jul 13, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 13, 2020
PCB confirms dates for Pakistan’s practice matches in Derby

Photo Courtesy: PCB

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday announced the dates for the team’s four-day intra-squad practice matches in Derby.

The practice matches will be played on July 17 and July 24, according to the schedule announced by the PCB on its website.

The board also stated that it will keep the fans updated with the action by posting session-wise scores, images and videos of the match.

Pakistan cricketers will be arriving in Derby on Monday as part of their preparations for the upcoming Test and T20I series against England.

They are schedued to leave for Manchester on August 1 for the first Test.

Cricket England Pakistan
 
RELATED STORIES

