HOME > Cricket

Babar, Rizwan, Haider score half-centuries in practice match

Posted: Jul 20, 2020
Posted: Jul 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Photo Courtesy: TheRealPCB/Twitter

Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Haider Ali scored half-centuries while Sohail Khan completed a five-wicket haul on the third day of the intra-squad fixture in Derby.

PCB Green added just 19 runs to their overnight total of 162-5 as they were dismissed for 181. Sohail Khan was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 5-50.

PCB White were 245-5 at stumps on the penultimate day with a 313-run lead.

Wicketkeeper batsman Rizwan is the top-scorer with his unbeaten 81-run knock, which included 12 boundaries. Skipper Babar made  58 with the help of four boundaries and a maximum and put on a 50-run partnership for the third wicket with Haider (51).

For Team Green, Yasir Shah bagged two wickets while the pace trio of Mohammad Abbas, Faheem Ashraf and Naseem Shah took a wicket each.

