Pakistan pacers Naseem, Shaheen impress once again

Pakistan’s young pace duo of Naseem Shah and Shaheen Shah Afridi continued to impress in England as they shared seven wickets between themselves to keep PCB Green in the game against PCB White in the intra-squad practice match in Derby.

Naseem was the pick of the bowlers as he picked up 4-52, while Shaheen got 3-47, as they helped Sarfaraz Ahmed’s men recover from a precarious position.

Bowlers continued to dominate on day three as 10 wickets fell during an action-packed day, with Fawad Alam’s gutsy 43 off 205 deliveries standing out as he helped his PCB White side to an 85-run lead.

Shan Masood’s 49 then guided PCB Green to 133-3 at stumps with a lead of 48.

Day two

The second day’s play in Pakistan’s intra-squad match in Derby was marred with showers on Saturday.

Only seven overs of play could be possible as rain kept interrupting proceedings throughout the day.

PCB White — led by wicketkeeper Sarfaraz Ahmed — added just 20 runs to their overnight score of 88-3. They were batting 108-3 when the stumps were drawn and trailed Azhar Ali’s PCB Green by five runs.

Skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed and Fawad Alam were unbeaten at 21 and 13 respectively.

On the other hand, Imam-ul-Haq was cleared to play on the second day after being struck on the hand by a Naseem Shah delivery while batting on the opening day.

He retired on 19 runs and was taken off the field for evaluation.

Day One

Pakistan fast-bowler Sohail Khan bagged a five-wicket haul on the opening day.

Sohail returned with figures of 5-37 to help PCB White dismiss PCB Green for just 113. Faheem Ashraf also took two wickets.

PCB Green dismissed for 113 runs as Sohail Khan takes a five-wicket haul on day-one of the four-day intra-squad match at Derby. https://t.co/zzp7EE7p4L pic.twitter.com/7FEv5Dc6dh — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) July 24, 2020

Babar Azam was the top scorer for the side as he made 32 with three boundaries to his name.

Sarfaraz Ahmed’s side were batting at 88-3 when stumps were drawn. The skipper and Fawad Alam will begin the proceedings on the second day.

The opening pair of Imam-ul-Haq (19 retired hurt) and Fakhar Zaman (22) put on a 41-run partnership before latter was trapped leg before by Naseem Shah.

Haider Ali did not stick long at the crease as he was caught by Shadab Khan off Shan Masood’s bowling for seven while Yasir Shah had Iftikhar Ahmed stumped for seven.

The warmup game is being played as part of the side’s preparations for the upcoming three-match Test series against England.

The side had played warm-up games in Worcestershire as well.

In the first intra-squad match, PCB Green — led by Azhar Ali — claimed a six-wicket victory over Babar Azam’s PCB White.

Pakistan’s tour of England officially kicks off with a three-match Test series from August 5 in Manchester. They will then head to Southampton for the remaining two fixtures that begin on August 13 and August 21.

The visiting side will then return to Manchester for the three T20Is which will be contested on August 28, August 30 and September 1.