Friday, July 31, 2020  | 9 Zilhaj, 1441
Pakistan’s Mohammad Amir participates in training sessions for England T20Is

Posted: Jul 31, 2020
Posted: Jul 31, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo Courtesy: TheRealPCB/Twitter

Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir took part in the T20I team’s preparation for the upcoming three-match series against hosts England.

The Pakistan side have begun its preparations for the fixtures against England.

Amir became available for the upcoming three-match series against England following the birth of his second daughter. He had initially opted to skip the tour due to family commitments.  

The left-arm bowler joined the Pakistan squad in Derby after twice testing negative for the novel coronavirus in England as well.

The experienced fast bowler left for England on July 24 and remained in isolation for five days in accordance with the safety guidelines set by the UK government.

The three T20Is will be played in Manchester on August 28, August 30 and September 1, respectively.






 

 
 

 
