Pakistan’s Mohammad Amir participates in training sessions for England T20Is

Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir took part in the T20I team’s preparation for the upcoming three-match series against hosts England.

The Pakistan side have begun its preparations for the fixtures against England.

Pakistan T20I players doing the hard yards in the nets at Derby. pic.twitter.com/M7NusJCtLI — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) July 30, 2020

Amir became available for the upcoming three-match series against England following the birth of his second daughter. He had initially opted to skip the tour due to family commitments.

The left-arm bowler joined the Pakistan squad in Derby after twice testing negative for the novel coronavirus in England as well.

The experienced fast bowler left for England on July 24 and remained in isolation for five days in accordance with the safety guidelines set by the UK government.

The three T20Is will be played in Manchester on August 28, August 30 and September 1, respectively.