Hockey to resume in Pakistan from August

Pakistan’s national sport hockey will resume its professional activities from August, APP has reported.

“We are trying to start Hockey5s League by the end of August so that doors of our domestic hockey are opened,” the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Secretary Asif Bajwa said in a video message as quoted by APP. “We are also planning to hold the first round of national tray championship in September-October. Afterward, we’ll hold (another) national championship.”

Bajwa went on to say that Hockey5s tournament is important for the future of Pakistan hockey. “If we want to revive the national game, then we’ll have to focus on this format in school and youth hockey as it can play a major role in achieving that target.”

The PHF secretary went on to say that the International Hockey Federation (FIH) is planning to stage a Hockey5s World Cup in 2023, but added that it may be deferred due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

Bajwa claimed that international hockey may return with the FIH Pro League between Germany and Belgium in September. “We’ve also received letters from FIH and Asian Hockey Federation. They also want us to restart our activities.”