Wednesday, July 29, 2020  | 7 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Sports

Former Pakistan hockey captain Asad Malik passes away

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 18 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 18 mins ago
Former Pakistan hockey captain Asad Malik passes away

Former Pakistan hockey captain Asad Malik passed away at the age of 69 in a road accident in Lahore on Monday.

According to details, he was traveling in a motorcycle with his daughter Seema when he had an accident.

His daughter sustained injuries in the incident.

Asad Malik was part of the Pakistan team which won the gold medal in 1968 Mexico Olympics. He was also a two-time Olympic silver medalist (1964 and 1972).

The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has expressed their deepest sympathies on the death of the former hockey player.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Asad Malik hockey Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Asad Malik passes away, Pakistan hockey player, Asad Malik passes away July 27,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan name 20-man squad for England Tests
Pakistan name 20-man squad for England Tests
Final day Pakistan's intra-squad practice match washed out
Final day Pakistan’s intra-squad practice match washed out
Pakistan won’t run after India for cricket matches: PCB Chairman
Pakistan won’t run after India for cricket matches: PCB Chairman
Tried my best to represent Pakistan: Imran Tahir
Tried my best to represent Pakistan: Imran Tahir
England eye series win as Stuart Broad nears 500 wickets
England eye series win as Stuart Broad nears 500 wickets
England win third Test against West Indies to claim series
England win third Test against West Indies to claim series
Sohail Khan praises Waqar after practice match five-for
Sohail Khan praises Waqar after practice match five-for
England's Stuart Broad joins Test cricket's 500-wicket club
England’s Stuart Broad joins Test cricket’s 500-wicket club
New Super League to determine Cricket World Cup 2023 spots
New Super League to determine Cricket World Cup 2023 spots
Archer needs support over racist abuse: West Indies captain Holder
Archer needs support over racist abuse: West Indies captain Holder
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.