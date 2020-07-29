Former Pakistan hockey captain Asad Malik passes away

Former Pakistan hockey captain Asad Malik passed away at the age of 69 in a road accident in Lahore on Monday.

According to details, he was traveling in a motorcycle with his daughter Seema when he had an accident.

His daughter sustained injuries in the incident.

Asad Malik was part of the Pakistan team which won the gold medal in 1968 Mexico Olympics. He was also a two-time Olympic silver medalist (1964 and 1972).

The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has expressed their deepest sympathies on the death of the former hockey player.