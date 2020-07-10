Friday, July 10, 2020  | 18 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Football

Pakistan footballer Abiha Haider spreading coronavirus awareness

Posted: Jul 10, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Pakistan footballer Abiha Haider spreading coronavirus awareness

Photo Courtesy: FaisalJavedKhan/Twitter

Pakistan footballer Abiha Haider has been on the frontline spreading awareness about the coronavirus.

The celebrated footballer was a guest on Samaa TV program Naya Din in which she talked about her venture.

“I started my venture back in March with my friend when the country headed towards the lockdown,” Abiha said while recalling how the initiative got started. “We targeted areas in Islamabad which do not have social media and access to technology.”

She said that it began when the pandemic was at its starting point and people were not quite aware of it. “Those who knew about the disease were learning about it from the cases in other countries.”

The footballer said that they got posters printed in Urdu which contained information about the disease and the preventive measures that can be used against it. She further said that they went into katchi abadis and local markets where they had one-on-one discussions with people in order to spread awareness, adding that people were just ignoring the virus to begin with.

She said that she distributed groceries among the people residing in surrounding areas of Islamabad as part of the second phase of her philanthropic activities.

Abiha stated that they can only just focus on limited areas and work according to their capacity.

She also talked about her achievements on the show.

Abiha was part of the Guinness world records’ longest football match as well as a game that included footballers from over 50 countries. She was recently named in the list of 30 powerful Muslim women in sports.

Abiha Haider Coronavirus Football Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
