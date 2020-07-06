Pakistan cricketers take part in intra-squad practice match

Pakistan’s first two-day intra-squad fixture began in Worcestershire on Sunday as the players participated in ‘situation-based scenarios’.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shared images and clips of the opening day of the practice game on its Twitter account.

Pakistan’s preparations for the Test series against England underway in Worcester as the players take part in a scenarios based two-day match. pic.twitter.com/roZXL6tz1T — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) July 5, 2020

The fixture is being played as part of preparations for the upcoming three-match Test series against England. The second practice game will be played on July 11-12 at the same venue.

Pakistan side are currently in Worcestershire where they are spending their time isolation. They are scheduled to travel to Derbyshire on July 13.