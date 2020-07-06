Monday, July 6, 2020  | 14 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Pakistan cricketers take part in intra-squad practice match

Posted: Jul 6, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo Courtesy: TheRealPCB/Twitter

Pakistan’s first two-day intra-squad fixture began in Worcestershire on Sunday as the players participated in ‘situation-based scenarios’.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shared images and clips of the opening day of the practice game on its Twitter account.

The fixture is being played as part of preparations for the upcoming three-match Test series against England. The second practice game will be played on July 11-12 at the same venue.

Pakistan side are currently in Worcestershire where they are spending their time isolation. They are scheduled to travel to Derbyshire on July 13.

