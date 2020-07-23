Pakistan cricketers to play second practice match in England

Pakistan cricketers will participate in the second four-day intra-squad fixture in Derby from Friday.

The warmup game will be played as part of the preparations for the side’s upcoming three-match Test series against England.

The side played warm-up games in Worcestershire as well.

In the first practice match, PCB Green — led by Azhar Ali — claimed a six-wicket victory over Babar Azam’s PCB White..

Pakistan’s tour of England officially kicks off with a three-match Test series from August 5 in Manchester. They will then head to Southampton for the remaining two fixtures that begin on August 13 and August 21.

The visiting side will then return to Manchester for the three T20Is which will be contested on August 28, August 30 and September 1.