Thursday, July 23, 2020  | 1 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Pakistan cricketers to play second practice match in England

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Pakistan cricketers to play second practice match in England

Photo Courtesy: TheRealPCB/Twitter

Pakistan cricketers will participate in the second four-day intra-squad fixture in Derby from Friday.

The warmup game will be played as part of the preparations for the side’s upcoming three-match Test series against England.

The side played warm-up games in Worcestershire as well.

In the first practice match, PCB Green — led by Azhar Ali — claimed a six-wicket victory over Babar Azam’s PCB White..

Pakistan’s tour of England officially kicks off with a three-match Test series from August 5 in Manchester. They will then head to Southampton for the remaining two fixtures that begin on August 13 and August 21.

The visiting side will then return to Manchester for the three T20Is which will be contested on August 28, August 30 and September 1.

FaceBook WhatsApp
England Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Pakistan cricketers practice match 24 July, Pakistan second practice match, Pakistan vs England 2020,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Azhar Ali century guides PCB Green to victory over White
Azhar Ali century guides PCB Green to victory over White
Asad Shafiq holds innings together after Naseem Shah’s five-for
Asad Shafiq holds innings together after Naseem Shah’s five-for
England push for victory in second West Indies Test
England push for victory in second West Indies Test
Naseem Shah, Mohammad Abbas impress in practice game
Naseem Shah, Mohammad Abbas impress in practice game
Watch: Pakistan's Haider Ali plays some delightful strokes during training
Watch: Pakistan’s Haider Ali plays some delightful strokes during training
Mohammad Amir blessed with baby girl
Mohammad Amir blessed with baby girl
England drop Jofra Archer from second West Indies Test
England drop Jofra Archer from second West Indies Test
Rohail Nazir looks to Babar Azam for inspiration
Rohail Nazir looks to Babar Azam for inspiration
Babar, Rizwan, Haider score half-centuries in practice match
Babar, Rizwan, Haider score half-centuries in practice match
Ronaldo powers Juventus to Serie A win over Lazio
Ronaldo powers Juventus to Serie A win over Lazio
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.