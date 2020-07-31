Friday, July 31, 2020  | 9 Zilhaj, 1441
Pakistan cricketers celebrate Eidul Azha in England

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 31, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Jul 31, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo Courtesy: TheRealPCB/Twitter

The Pakistan cricket team is celebrating Eidul Azha in England.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) posted pictures of the players celebrating the joyous occasion on its Twitter account.

The side are in England where they are scheduled to play the hosts in a three-match Test series followed by three T20Is.

The first Test will be played in Manchester from August 5-9. Southampton will host the remaining two Test matches from August 13-17 and August 21-25 respectively.

The side will return to Manchester for the three T20Is which will be played on August 28, August 30 and September 1 respectively.

