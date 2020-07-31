Pakistan cricketers celebrate Eidul Azha in England

The Pakistan cricket team is celebrating Eidul Azha in England.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) posted pictures of the players celebrating the joyous occasion on its Twitter account.

The side are in England where they are scheduled to play the hosts in a three-match Test series followed by three T20Is.

The first Test will be played in Manchester from August 5-9. Southampton will host the remaining two Test matches from August 13-17 and August 21-25 respectively.

The side will return to Manchester for the three T20Is which will be played on August 28, August 30 and September 1 respectively.