Pakistan face injury issues ahead of first England Test

Pakistan batsman Khushdil Shah has been ruled out for three weeks after suffering a thumb fracture during a practice session in Derby.

“Left-handed batsman Khushdil Shah has been ruled out for up to three weeks after suffering a fracture in his left thumb while batting during training session in Derby,” the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) stated in its press release. “Khushdil is not featuring in the ongoing four-day intra-squad match and will not be available for selection for the second four-dayer, which will be played from July 24-27 in Derby.”

Khushdil is expected to resume training by the end of next week.

Right-handed opening batsman Abid Ali also suffered a blow to the helmet while fielding close to the batsman on the third day of the intra-squad fixture.

Abid was fielding at short-leg when Haider Ali’s flick off Mohammad Abbas’ bowling hit him flush on the head. The batsman was taken off the field and will not take any further part in the remainder of the ongoing practice match.

However, Pakistan’s team doctor Dr Sohail Saleem said that the batsman’s CT scan results came back normal and he will be available for practice on Wednesday.

The side are scheduled to face England in three Tests and three T20Is.