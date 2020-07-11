Pakistan cricketers take part in two-day practice match

The Pakistan cricket team is taking part in another practice game as part of preparation for the upcoming three-match Test series against England.

Pakistan’s Test skipper Azhar Ali and wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed are leading Green Team and White Team respectively.

Azhar Ali and Sarfaraz Ahmed to captain in two-day practice match.



Green Team:

Azhar (c), Babar, Shan, Abid, Asad, Rizwan, Yasir, Wahab, Sohail, Musa & Usman.



White Team:

Sarfaraz (c), Fakhar, Imam, Fawad, Iftikhar, Faheem, Shadab, Abbas, Shaheen, Naseem & Rohail. pic.twitter.com/GSEUUq2YfA — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) July 11, 2020

The first Test will be played in Manchester from August 5. Southampton will host the remaining two Test matches that begin on August 13 and August 21.

The side will return to Manchester for the three T20Is which will be played on August 28, August 30 and September 1.