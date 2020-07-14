Pakistan squad reaches Derby to prepare for England fixtures

The Pakistan squad arrived in Derby on Monday to prepare for the upcoming Test and T20I series against England.

The cricket board shared images of the team’s arrival in the English county on its Twitter account.

Pakistan squad arrival in Derby. pic.twitter.com/tegmbJKppe — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) July 13, 2020

Pakistan players are to play two four-day intra-squad practice matches on July 17 and July 24 in Derby as part of their preparations for the fixtures against England.

They are scheduled to leave for Manchester on August 1 for the first Test.