HOME > Cricket

Pakistan begin preparations for England Tests, T20Is

Posted: Jul 1, 2020
Posted: Jul 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo Courtesy: TheRealPCB/Twitter

Pakistan have started their preparations for the upcoming Test and T20I series against England as they spend 14 days quarantined in Worcestershire.

The players took part in training exercises along with batting and bowling practice.

“This is very exciting for the players,” head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq in a PCB video. “Everyone was just itching to resume on-field training. I think training after more than three months will be a lot of fun. I am looking forward to it.”

Pakistan’s batting coach for the England tour, Younis Khan, said that he is feeling great about being able to work with the team again. “I wish the side performs well and I am hopeful that our youngsters and the team delivers the goods.”

Pakistan are to take on England in a three-match Test series and three T20Is during the tour. The schedule will be announced in due course.

The side are undergoing a 14-day isolation period at Worcestershire after which they will head to Derbyshire on July 13.

The visiting side are also scheduled to play two intra-squad fixtures on the tour.

