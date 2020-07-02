Pakistan announce dates for intra-squad fixtures in England

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the dates for the two intra-squad fixtures that will be played as warm-up games during the tour of England.

The first two-day match will be played on July 3-4 whereas the second fixture will take place on July 11-12, according to the training schedule posted by the PCB on its website.

Both fixtures will be played in Worcestershire.

The side will then travel to Derbyshire where they will continue training for the upcoming Tests and T20Is against England.