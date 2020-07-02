Thursday, July 2, 2020  | 10 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Cricket

Pakistan announce dates for intra-squad fixtures in England

Posted: Jul 2, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Pakistan announce dates for intra-squad fixtures in England

Photo Courtesy: TheRealPCB/Twitter

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the dates for the two intra-squad fixtures that will be played as warm-up games during the tour of England.

The first two-day match will be played on July 3-4 whereas the second fixture will take place on July 11-12, according to the training schedule posted by the PCB on its website.

Related: Feels great to be on the field again: Babar Azam

Both fixtures will be played in Worcestershire.

The side will then travel to Derbyshire where they will continue training for the upcoming Tests and T20Is against England.

