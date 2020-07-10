Friday, July 10, 2020  | 18 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Cricket

Mushtaq Ahmed urges Pakistan players to inspire, support each other

Posted: Jul 10, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Photo Courtesy: ICC/Online

Pakistan’s spin bowling coach for England tour Mushtaq Ahmed urged players to support and inspire each other in the absence of crowds during the Test and T20I series.

“This tour is being played in extraordinary circumstances,” Mushtaq said in a video released by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). “There are no spectators and there are hardly any journalists either to analyse the teams or the game. Players need to inspire each other, back each other and support each other to the hilt.”

Mushtaq believes the side is getting used to the new normal quite well.

“I am happy with the start we have made. We are getting accustomed to the environment and conditions, and still have a long time to go before the start of the series.”

The former leg spinner — who was part of Pakistan’s 1992 World Cup winning squad — went on to say that his side has adjusted so far. “We are trying to make them familiar with the protocols and they have responded wonderfully well. Players are coping with the new regulations with regards to shining the ball as well.”

He also said that spinners are being taught new methods to shine the ball due to the revised safety rules and regulations set by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Mushtaq said that he was ecstatic over players and support staff coming together to work on team goals and objectives. “I am sure in due course the players will be become fully aware of the challenges they face as we prepare for what is expected to be a tough series against a strong English team in their own backyard.”

However, he expressed his confidence over Pakistan performing well and even backed the visitors to win the Test and T20I series.

