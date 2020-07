Pakistan fast-bowler Mohammad Amir has been blessed with a baby daughter.

The left-arm pacer took to Twitter to announce the good news.

Alhumdulillah finally ALLAH ki rehmat zoya amir 🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰 pic.twitter.com/jsqT3xt2qn — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) July 16, 2020

Mohammad Amir married his wife Narjis in 2016 and the couple were blessed with their first daughter, Minsa, in 2017.

The couple shared pictures of the family on social media.