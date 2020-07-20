Mohammad Amir tested for coronavirus ahead of departure for England

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) stated that pacer Mohammad Amir was tested for the coronavirus as a requirement for the England tour.

The left-arm bowler, as well as masseur Mohammad Imran, have to be tested negative twice in succession in order to be eligible for the tour.

“If their first tests return negative, they will be moved to a bio-secure environment in Lahore where their second tests will be conducted on Wednesday, with the expected departures over the weekend,” the PCB stated in its press release. “As soon as Amir will join the squad, reserve wicketkeeper-batsman Rohail Nazir will be released from his duties.”

The cricket board went on to mention that Shoaib Malik’s departure to England has been pushed back till the second week of August as India has extended the ban on international flights until July 31.

Malik is scheduled to join the team in England after meeting his family members, whom he has not seen in months due to his commitments and the subsequent international travel bans following the COVID-19 pandemic.