Wednesday, July 22, 2020  | 30 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Moeen Ali named England’s vice-captain for Ireland ODIs

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Moeen Ali named England’s vice-captain for Ireland ODIs

Photo: AFP

England have named all-rounder Moeen Ali as their vice-captain for the upcoming ODI series against Ireland, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has reported.

The left-handed batsman and right-arm off spinner will take over the responsibilities from Jos Buttler, who will miss the series due to the ongoing Test series against West Indies.

The 33-year-old will also lead one of the two teams in the intra-squad practice matches which England will play before announcing the final squad for the Ireland series.

The three-match ODI series begins on July 30. The second and third fixture will be played on August 1 and August 8. All three matches will be played in Southampton.

Poor string of performances and promising return

Moeen played his 100th ODI during England’s triumphant World Cup campaign. However, he was dropped from the side soon after due to poor performances.

He then made a promising return in the away series against South Africa where his performances helped England draw the three-match series 1-1.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket England Ireland
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Moeen Ali named vice captain, Ireland odis, England vs Ireland ODI July 30, Moeen Ali 21 July, Moeen Ali vice captain 21 July, England cricket matches, Ireland ODIs, England vice-captain,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Azhar Ali century guides PCB Green to victory over White
Azhar Ali century guides PCB Green to victory over White
Asad Shafiq holds innings together after Naseem Shah’s five-for
Asad Shafiq holds innings together after Naseem Shah’s five-for
England push for victory in second West Indies Test
England push for victory in second West Indies Test
Naseem Shah, Mohammad Abbas impress in practice game
Naseem Shah, Mohammad Abbas impress in practice game
Mohammad Amir blessed with baby girl
Mohammad Amir blessed with baby girl
Watch: Pakistan's Haider Ali plays some delightful strokes during training
Watch: Pakistan’s Haider Ali plays some delightful strokes during training
England drop Jofra Archer from second West Indies Test
England drop Jofra Archer from second West Indies Test
Rohail Nazir looks to Babar Azam for inspiration
Rohail Nazir looks to Babar Azam for inspiration
Babar, Rizwan, Haider score half-centuries in practice match
Babar, Rizwan, Haider score half-centuries in practice match
Australia announces schedule for this year's Big Bash League
Australia announces schedule for this year’s Big Bash League
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.