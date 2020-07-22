Moeen Ali named England’s vice-captain for Ireland ODIs

England have named all-rounder Moeen Ali as their vice-captain for the upcoming ODI series against Ireland, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has reported.

The left-handed batsman and right-arm off spinner will take over the responsibilities from Jos Buttler, who will miss the series due to the ongoing Test series against West Indies.

The 33-year-old will also lead one of the two teams in the intra-squad practice matches which England will play before announcing the final squad for the Ireland series.

The three-match ODI series begins on July 30. The second and third fixture will be played on August 1 and August 8. All three matches will be played in Southampton.

Poor string of performances and promising return

Moeen played his 100th ODI during England’s triumphant World Cup campaign. However, he was dropped from the side soon after due to poor performances.

He then made a promising return in the away series against South Africa where his performances helped England draw the three-match series 1-1.