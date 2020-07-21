Tuesday, July 21, 2020  | 29 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Sports

Misbah believes Mohammad Amir’s inclusion will strengthen Pakistan

Posted: Jul 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Misbah believes Mohammad Amir’s inclusion will strengthen Pakistan

Photo: AFP

Pakistan’s head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq believes the side will be strengthened by pacer Mohammad Amir’s presence during the England tour.

“It is unfortunate that fast-bowler Haris Rauf continues to test positive for the coronavirus,” Misbah said while speaking in a video posted by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). “We were waiting for him to recover and become available for the England fixtures.”

He said that the side was running out of time to prepare and therefore decided to include the experienced Amir for the three-match T20I series, adding that the left-arm pacer’s inclusion will strengthen the side for the England matches.

The left-armer had earlier ruled himself out of the tour due to the expected birth of his second child. Amir has twice test negative for coronavirus in succession before he can be eligible for the England tour. The PCB conducted the first test on Monday.

Cricket England Haris Rauf Misbah-ul-Haq Mohammad Amir Pakistan
 
