Watch: Former tennis star Maria Sharapova shows off boxing skills

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 31, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Posted: Jul 31, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Photo: AFP

Former Russian tennis sensation Maria Sharapova has taken up boxing training following her retirement from the game, Essentially Sports has reported.

She was seen training with Tony Cassano in a video on her Twitter account. She threw a series of punches with her hand-to-eye coordination and also did lunges while carrying weights.

The former tennis star started taking boxing lessons while serving a suspension sentence served to her over the use of a banned substance.

In an interview back in 2017, Sharapova stated that she took boxing training to keep herself in good form.

“It was great as I could imagine some particular people whom I wanted to hit,” she said in an interview back in 2017.

