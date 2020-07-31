Watch: Former tennis star Maria Sharapova shows off boxing skills

Former Russian tennis sensation Maria Sharapova has taken up boxing training following her retirement from the game, Essentially Sports has reported.

She was seen training with Tony Cassano in a video on her Twitter account. She threw a series of punches with her hand-to-eye coordination and also did lunges while carrying weights.

The former tennis star started taking boxing lessons while serving a suspension sentence served to her over the use of a banned substance.

In an interview back in 2017, Sharapova stated that she took boxing training to keep herself in good form.

“It was great as I could imagine some particular people whom I wanted to hit,” she said in an interview back in 2017.