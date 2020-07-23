Thursday, July 23, 2020  | 1 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Football

Liverpool brush aside Chelsea in Premier League crowning

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 17 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 17 mins ago
Liverpool brush aside Chelsea in Premier League crowning

Photo Courtesy: LFC/Twitter

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said having the opportunity to lift the Premier League trophy at Anfield meant the world to him despite having to do so in an empty stadium with fans shut out due to coronavirus.

The Reds sealed a first top-flight title for 30 years last month, but had to wait until after a thrilling 5-3 win over Chelsea in their final home game of the season to lift the Premier League trophy for the first time.

“You make the best of what you can,” Klopp told Sky Sports. “Today our families are allowed to be there which is incredible. It means the world to me. Everything would be better with fans but for months we knew that would be impossible. A few months ago I thought it was impossible that we play football.

“I couldn’t be happier to be honest, it would be perfect if the stadium would be full but we cannot change it. What we tried to do is make it clear to the people that we really do it for them. It’s an absolutely great moment.”

Despite pleas for fans to stay away on the night Liverpool finally got their hands on the trophy, supporters crowded around the stadium even prior to kick-off, while the second half was accompanied by the constant crackling of fireworks lit by fans outside the ground.

On the field, Klopp’s men ensured a memorable night was accompanied by a positive result after just two wins in five previous games since they clinched the title.

And the German again promised the fans a proper party with a parade planned through the city once restrictions are lifted.

“You have to prepare for a party,” he added. “When I don’t know, when this virus is gone then we will have a party all together.”

The result had far bigger consequences for Chelsea as they slip to fourth and leaves Frank Lampard’s men still needing a point at home to Wolves at Stamford Bridge on Sunday to secure a place in the Champions League.

‘In our hands’

“It’s huge, we know the situation,” said Lampard. “It’s in our hands to get a result against a very good Wolves team.”

Chelsea have already bolstered their attacking options for next season with the signings of Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech, while they are reportedly closing in on a deal for the €90-million rated Kai Havertz of Bayer Leverkusen.

But it is at the other end Lampard clearly has to find solutions as they completed an entire league season with just one clean sheet away from home and have now conceded 54 times in the Premier League this season.

Liverpool were 3-0 up inside 43 minutes as sweet strikes from Naby Keita, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Georginio Wijnaldum gave Chelsea a mountain to climb.

They nearly did so even after Roberto Firmino scored his first league goal at Anfield all season restored Liverpool’s three-goal cushion to cancel out Olivier Giroud’s strike just before half-time for the visitors.

Christian Pulisic was surprisingly left on the bench by Lampard from the start and he changed the came after he was introduced alongside Tammy Abraham and Callum Hudson-Odoi.

The American skipped past four challenges before squaring for Abraham and then fired powerfully into the roof of the net with the Liverpool defence all over the place.

But Chelsea were undone again at the other end as a blistering break from inside their own box saw Liverpool surge forward and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain smashed home Andy Robertson’s cross at the back post.

FaceBook WhatsApp
chelsea liverpool Premier League
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Liverpool defeat Chelsea, Liverpool defeat Chelsea 22 July, Liverpool brush aside Chelsea Liverpool vs Chelsea Premier League 22 July, Premier League matches 22 July, Liverpool beat Chelsea in Premier League,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Azhar Ali century guides PCB Green to victory over White
Azhar Ali century guides PCB Green to victory over White
Asad Shafiq holds innings together after Naseem Shah’s five-for
Asad Shafiq holds innings together after Naseem Shah’s five-for
England push for victory in second West Indies Test
England push for victory in second West Indies Test
Naseem Shah, Mohammad Abbas impress in practice game
Naseem Shah, Mohammad Abbas impress in practice game
Mohammad Amir blessed with baby girl
Mohammad Amir blessed with baby girl
Watch: Pakistan's Haider Ali plays some delightful strokes during training
Watch: Pakistan’s Haider Ali plays some delightful strokes during training
England drop Jofra Archer from second West Indies Test
England drop Jofra Archer from second West Indies Test
Rohail Nazir looks to Babar Azam for inspiration
Rohail Nazir looks to Babar Azam for inspiration
Babar, Rizwan, Haider score half-centuries in practice match
Babar, Rizwan, Haider score half-centuries in practice match
Ronaldo powers Juventus to Serie A win over Lazio
Ronaldo powers Juventus to Serie A win over Lazio
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.