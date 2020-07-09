Thursday, July 9, 2020  | 17 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Sports

Legendary Pakistan captain Shahbaz Ahmed sues PIA over unpaid salary

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Legendary Pakistan captain Shahbaz Ahmed sues PIA over unpaid salary

Photo Courtesy: staddoha.com

Legendary Pakistan hockey captain Shahbaz Ahmed Senior, considered by many to be one of the finest forwards to have ever played the game, has sued the Pakistan International Airways (PIA) for three years’ worth of unpaid salaries.

Shahbaz is claiming PIA owes him salaries of over three years from September 2015 till December 2018.

The forward, nicknamed the Maradona of hockey, has been associated with PIA for some time now and joined them in 2010 as the district manager.

In the petition, Shahbaz has claimed that PIA has continued to provide salaries and perks to their employees that are also associated with the Pakistan Hockey Federation.

“That, in the past, there have been various instances where the Respondent No. 1 has continued to pay salaries/perks and privileges to some of its employees while they were on deputation a the PHF,” said the petition.

Shahbaz resigned from his post as PHF secretary last year due to his commitments with the airline.

FaceBook WhatsApp
hockey phf
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Younis Khan put a knife to my throat: Grant Flower
Younis Khan put a knife to my throat: Grant Flower
Schedule for Pakistan's Test, T20I series against England announced
Schedule for Pakistan’s Test, T20I series against England announced
Pakistan cricketers take part in intra-squad practice match
Pakistan cricketers take part in intra-squad practice match
Conflict of interest investigation launched against India captain Virat Kohli
Conflict of interest investigation launched against India captain Virat Kohli
Hassan Ali wishes happy birthday to 'living legend' MS Dhoni
Hassan Ali wishes happy birthday to ‘living legend’ MS Dhoni
Shahid Afridi goes unpicked in CPL 2020 draft
Shahid Afridi goes unpicked in CPL 2020 draft
Shahid Afridi recovers from coronavirus
Shahid Afridi recovers from coronavirus
Lancashire excited to play host to Pakistan for Tests, T20Is
Lancashire excited to play host to Pakistan for Tests, T20Is
Pakistan's intra-squad fixture comes to an end
Pakistan’s intra-squad fixture comes to an end
Sri Lanka’s Kusal Mendis arrested over fatal crash
Sri Lanka’s Kusal Mendis arrested over fatal crash
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.