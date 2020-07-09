Legendary Pakistan captain Shahbaz Ahmed sues PIA over unpaid salary

Legendary Pakistan hockey captain Shahbaz Ahmed Senior, considered by many to be one of the finest forwards to have ever played the game, has sued the Pakistan International Airways (PIA) for three years’ worth of unpaid salaries.

Shahbaz is claiming PIA owes him salaries of over three years from September 2015 till December 2018.

The forward, nicknamed the Maradona of hockey, has been associated with PIA for some time now and joined them in 2010 as the district manager.

In the petition, Shahbaz has claimed that PIA has continued to provide salaries and perks to their employees that are also associated with the Pakistan Hockey Federation.

“That, in the past, there have been various instances where the Respondent No. 1 has continued to pay salaries/perks and privileges to some of its employees while they were on deputation a the PHF,” said the petition.

Shahbaz resigned from his post as PHF secretary last year due to his commitments with the airline.