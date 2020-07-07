Lancashire excited to play host to Pakistan for Tests, T20Is

Lancashire County Cricket Club stated that they are looking forward to hosting Pakistan for the upcoming Test and three T20Is against England.
The county club took to Twitter to welcome the Pakistan side to Manchester for the upcoming fixtures.
Looking forward to welcoming you to @EmiratesOT soon, @TheRealPCB 🙌 pic.twitter.com/jQQehpcJSA
— Lancashire Cricket (@lancscricket) July 6, 2020
The Manchester side will host first game of the three-match Test series. All three T20Is will also be played at the same venue.