Thursday, July 16, 2020  | 24 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
HOME > Cricket

Kashif Bhatti to rejoin Pakistan team in England

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Kashif Bhatti to rejoin Pakistan team in England

Photo Courtesy: TheRealPCB/Twitter

Pakistan spinner Kashif Bhatti has gotten the green signal to rejoin his team after being tested negative twice for coronavirus in England, ESPNcricinfo has reported.

“The player had returned a positive test result for the remnants of a previous Covid-19 infection and in consultation with Public Health England and a virologist, a safety-first approach was taken to isolate the player,” a spokesperson for the England and Wales Cricket Board said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo. “The player has now returned a second negative test with no risk of infection to other players and staff.”

Bhatti, who could be making his international debut during the England tour, became eligible to join the team after his test results came back negative twice in succession.

However, his result came positive when he was tested by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). He went into self-isolation in Worcestershire.

Kashif has not been taking part in the training sessions with his teammates and also traveled separately to Derby.

Coronavirus England Kashif Bhatti Pakistan
 
Tell us what you think:

Coronavirus England Kashif Bhatti Pakistan
 
