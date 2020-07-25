Saturday, July 25, 2020  | 3 Zilhaj, 1441
HOME > Cricket

Tried my best to represent Pakistan: Imran Tahir

Posted: Jul 25, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Tried my best to represent Pakistan: Imran Tahir

Photo: AFP

South Africa leg spinner Imran Tahir has said it was unfortunate that he was unable to play international cricket for Pakistan.

“I tried my best to represent Pakistan but unfortunately didn’t happen,” Tahir tweeted. “Cricket South Africa (CSA) gave me an opportunity to realise my dreams of playing international cricket for which I am grateful (for) the rest of my life.”

The South African cricketer of Pakistani descent went on to say that he will be a Protea forever.

Tahir’s cricketing career in Pakistan

According to the International Cricket Council (ICC), Tahir was born in 1979 in Lahore. He represented Pakistan in the 1998 U19 World Cup.

He has also represented the Lahore Lions, Lahore Ravi, Lahore Whites, Pakistan A, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), Pakistan U19s, Pakistan XI, Patron’s XI, Sui Gas Corporation of Pakistan, Water and Power Development Authority and Multan Sultans before moving to South Africa. 

Cricket Imran Tahir Pakistan
 
RELATED STORIES

