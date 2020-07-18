Saturday, July 18, 2020  | 26 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
HOME > Cricket

Imam-ul-Haq discusses being accused of nepotism

Posted: Jul 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Imam-ul-Haq discusses being accused of nepotism

Photo: AFP

Pakistan batsman Imam-ul-Haq spoke about how he was being accused of nepotism despite giving solid performances.

Fans have often accused Imam, who is the nephew of former Pakistan captain and chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq, of receiving favours in the game due to his family legacy in the sport.   

“I used to face problems at first because everyone expected me to perform well,” the left-handed batsman said while speaking to ESPNcricinfo. “They use to associate me with my uncle and wanted me to play the same way as he did.”

The batsman said that the situation became problematic when his uncle was appointed chief selector during the same season he I scored 890 runs in first-class cricket.

“You can call it my good luck or his misfortune that I was in the top five run-getters in the very same season of his appointment,” he added.  

Imam stated that he came to the notice of former batting coach Grant Flower during an emerging camp following the champions trophy and he recommended his name to the former head coach, adding that he scored two centuries in practice matches and that’s when he got a chance to perform for Pakistan.

“Everyone I knew was happy for my selection but the media started to target me for nepotism. I wondered why I was being targeted as I had played so well,” he said.

“I did not play for Pakistan and I was being discussed more than those players who were in the team at that time,” he added.

The opening batsman went on to say that he was on his toes to play well as he knew he would be criticised even more if he failed to perform in a single innings or match.

Cricket Imam-ul-Haq Pakistan
 
