Monday, July 6, 2020  | 14 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

ICC should not prioritise private leagues over international cricket: Inzamam-ul-Haq

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 9 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 9 hours ago
ICC should not prioritise private leagues over international cricket: Inzamam-ul-Haq

Photo: AFP

Legendary Pakistan batsman Inzamam-ul-Haq has said that the International Cricket Council (ICC) should not give the impression that it is prioritising franchise leagues over international cricket.

The ICC sport’s governing body should not let the fans feel as if it is giving preference to private leagues instead of international cricket,” Inzamam said in a video on his Youtube channel. “If this happens, then youngsters will start to focus on performing in franchise competitions more.”

Commenting on the fate of this year’s T20 World Cup in Australia, the former Pakistan captain said that the decision of postponing the tournament has nearly been made and the ICC just has to make its announcement.

He added that said that the situation would have been managed if Australia and New Zealand co-hosted the tournament.

Inzamam went on to say that questions will be raised if other cricketing competitions are allowed to happen in the same timeframe to that of the T20 World Cup. “People will start to think that if a country can host so many teams then why the International Cricket Council (ICC) cannot do so.”

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket ICC Inzamam-ul-Haq Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Inzamam-ul-Haq, Pakistan, Cricket, International Cricket Council, ICC, franchise cricket, international cricket, T20 World Cup, T20 World Cup 2020, Australia, IPL 2020, IPL,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Younis Khan put a knife to my throat: Grant Flower
Younis Khan put a knife to my throat: Grant Flower
Six more Pakistan players cleared to join team in England
Six more Pakistan players cleared to join team in England
Shahid Afridi recovers from coronavirus
Shahid Afridi recovers from coronavirus
Pakistan team now like a family, says Fawad Alam
Pakistan team now like a family, says Fawad Alam
Sri Lanka’s Kusal Mendis arrested over fatal crash
Sri Lanka’s Kusal Mendis arrested over fatal crash
Pakistan's Haris Rauf eager to join team in England
Pakistan’s Haris Rauf eager to join team in England
Three more Pakistan players eligible to join squad in England
Three more Pakistan players eligible to join squad in England
PCB celebrates Babar Azam’s record-breaking 2019 World Cup efforts
PCB celebrates Babar Azam’s record-breaking 2019 World Cup efforts
Six Pakistan cricketers to join team in England on Friday
Six Pakistan cricketers to join team in England on Friday
Second group of Pakistan cricketers leave for England tour
Second group of Pakistan cricketers leave for England tour
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.