ICC postpones T20 World Cup in Australia

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 14 mins ago
File photo: AFP

The International Cricket Council has postponed this year’s T20 World Cup in Australia due to the coronavirus pandemic, it said in a statement Monday.

The ICC announced that three T20 World Cups will be held back-to-back in 2021, 2022 and 2023. The 2021 T20 World Cup will be held in October and November. Its final will be played on November 14.

The 2022 T20 World Cup will be held in October and November and its final will be played on November 13. However, the ICC hasn’t yet made any decision regarding the hosts of the two events.

The 2023 T20 World Cup will be held in India in October and November, according to the ICC.

“We have undertaken a comprehensive and complex contingency planning exercise and through this process, our number one priority has been to protect the health and safety of everyone involved in the sport,” ICC Chief Executive Manu Sawhney said in a statement.

“The decision to postpone the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup was taken after careful consideration of all of the options available to us and gives us the best possible opportunity of delivering two safe and successful T20 World Cups for fans around the world.”

The ICC will evaluate the situation in relation to its ability to organize the 2021 Women’s T20 World Cup in February.

