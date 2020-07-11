Saturday, July 11, 2020  | 19 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Here’s where you can get your PSL5 tickets refunded

Photo Courtesy: Pakistan Super League

The list of the executive centres from where the Pakistan Super League (PSL) match tickets can be refunded has been released.

The Pakistan Super League stated on its website that the refunding process of the 10 fixtures that were abandoned due to rain, played behind closed doors or rescheduled due to COVID-19 will begin on July 13.

It will be held in two stages. Fans will be repaid for the tickets of the five group matches played behind closed doors due to the coronavirus and a washed out game will be refunded from July 13 to August 5.

The refunding of tickets for the qualifier, eliminators and the final will take place from August 6 to August 29.

In order to avail the refund, ticket holders are required to provide original, untampered with tickets which will be validated by TCS staff.

Cricket Pakistan PSL
 





 

 
 

 
