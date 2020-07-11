Here’s where you can get your PSL5 tickets refunded

The list of the executive centres from where the Pakistan Super League (PSL) match tickets can be refunded has been released.

The #HBLPSLV tickets will be processed daily from Monday to Saturday from 10am to 4pm from these designated TCS Express Centres 👇 pic.twitter.com/9dpzydxz3Y — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) July 11, 2020

The Pakistan Super League stated on its website that the refunding process of the 10 fixtures that were abandoned due to rain, played behind closed doors or rescheduled due to COVID-19 will begin on July 13.

The tickets refund process of the 10 #HBLPSLV matches which were abandoned due to rain, played behind closed doors or rescheduled due to Covid-19 will commence on 13 July. More 👉 https://t.co/C43LS7W5iI pic.twitter.com/F5EfdhnluO — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) July 11, 2020

It will be held in two stages. Fans will be repaid for the tickets of the five group matches played behind closed doors due to the coronavirus and a washed out game will be refunded from July 13 to August 5.

The refunding of tickets for the qualifier, eliminators and the final will take place from August 6 to August 29.

In order to avail the refund, ticket holders are required to provide original, untampered with tickets which will be validated by TCS staff.