Tuesday, July 7, 2020  | 15 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Hassan Ali wishes happy birthday to ‘living legend’ MS Dhoni

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Hassan Ali wishes happy birthday to ‘living legend’ MS Dhoni

Photo Courtesy: RealHa55an/Twitter

Pakistan fast-bowler Hassan Ali has called India wicketkeeper batsman MS Dhoni a “living legend”.

The Pakistan cricketer extended birthday wishes to the celebrated Indian cricketer.

The duo were part of their respective sides in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 final, which Pakistan won by a staggering 180-run margin. Hassan had Dhoni dismissed caught out at the boundary.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket Hassan Ali India MS Dhoni Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Hassan Ali, MS Dhoni, Pakistan, India, India vs Pakistan, Pakistan vs India,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Younis Khan put a knife to my throat: Grant Flower
Younis Khan put a knife to my throat: Grant Flower
Schedule for Pakistan's Test, T20I series against England announced
Schedule for Pakistan’s Test, T20I series against England announced
Conflict of interest investigation launched against India captain Virat Kohli
Conflict of interest investigation launched against India captain Virat Kohli
Pakistan cricketers take part in intra-squad practice match
Pakistan cricketers take part in intra-squad practice match
Shahid Afridi recovers from coronavirus
Shahid Afridi recovers from coronavirus
Pakistan team now like a family, says Fawad Alam
Pakistan team now like a family, says Fawad Alam
Sri Lanka’s Kusal Mendis arrested over fatal crash
Sri Lanka’s Kusal Mendis arrested over fatal crash
Pakistan's Haris Rauf eager to join team in England
Pakistan’s Haris Rauf eager to join team in England
PCB celebrates Babar Azam’s record-breaking 2019 World Cup efforts
PCB celebrates Babar Azam’s record-breaking 2019 World Cup efforts
Three more Pakistan players eligible to join squad in England
Three more Pakistan players eligible to join squad in England
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.