Hassan Ali wishes happy birthday to ‘living legend’ MS Dhoni

Pakistan fast-bowler Hassan Ali has called India wicketkeeper batsman MS Dhoni a “living legend”.

The Pakistan cricketer extended birthday wishes to the celebrated Indian cricketer.

Happy birthday @msdhoni one of favourite cricketers of mine. It was an honour to bowl to this living legend and play against him👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/SHIlb4ZDuh — Hassan Ali 🇵🇰 (@RealHa55an) July 7, 2020

The duo were part of their respective sides in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 final, which Pakistan won by a staggering 180-run margin. Hassan had Dhoni dismissed caught out at the boundary.