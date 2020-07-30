Haris Rauf cleared to join Pakistan team in England

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf has been cleared to join the team in England after testing negative twice in succession for the coronavirus.

“Fast-bowler Haris Rauf has cleared his second Covid-19 test and is eligible to join the squad in England,” read a press release by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). “As per the protocols he was tested twice – Monday and Wednesday. He is expected to travel over the weekend.”

Left-arm pacer Mohammad Amir, meanwhile, has joined the Pakistan squad in Derby after twice testing negative for the coronavirus in England ass well.

The experienced fast-bowler left for England on July 24 and remained in isolation for five days in accordance with the safety guidelines set by the UK government.