Thursday, July 30, 2020  | 8 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Cricket

Haris Rauf cleared to join Pakistan team in England

Posted: Jul 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 58 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 58 mins ago
Haris Rauf cleared to join Pakistan team in England

Photo Courtesy: TheRealPCB/Twitter

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf has been cleared to join the team in England after testing negative twice in succession for the coronavirus.

“Fast-bowler Haris Rauf has cleared his second Covid-19 test and is eligible to join the squad in England,” read a press release by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). “As per the protocols he was tested twice – Monday and Wednesday. He is expected to travel over the weekend.”

Left-arm pacer Mohammad Amir, meanwhile, has joined the Pakistan squad in Derby after twice testing negative for the coronavirus in England ass well.

The experienced fast-bowler left for England on July 24 and remained in isolation for five days in accordance with the safety guidelines set by the UK government.

