Pakistan fast-bowler has left for England to join the side for the upcoming Test and T20I series.

The Pakistan Cricket Board shared an image of the fast-bowler’s departure for the England tour on its Twitter account.

Fast bowler Haris Rauf departs for England 👍 pic.twitter.com/cMsmtK79T2 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) July 31, 2020

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf, who tested positive for coronavirus earlier, was cleared to join the team in England after testing negative twice in succession.