Franchises want PSL 5 to be completed in November

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo Courtesy: PSL

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the Pakistan Super League (PSL) teams have stated November as their preferred option to complete the abandoned PSL 5.

“The franchisees and the PCB reiterated their most preferred option remained the staging of the remaining four matches of the Pakistan Super League 2020 in November,” a press release by PSL stated. “Having expressed that optimism, they acknowledged there were a number of moving pieces due to the Covid-19 pandemic and agreed to continue to review and monitor the situation internally before making recommendations to the governing council.”

The fifth edition for the 20-over competition was brought to a halt following the completion of the round-robin stage after England’s Alex Hales — who represents Karachi Kings — showed symptoms of the coronavirus.

The PCB and the PSL teams have agreed to a framework for collaboration to ensure long-term growth of the tournament and to create financial sustainability.

The tournament’s governing council lauded PCB for constituting an independent PSL department, which will be headed by its project executive Shoaib Naveed. “The franchises and PCB agreed to a framework of regular contact between the teams and the PSL Department, aiming to increase consultative dialogue on various operational and strategic matters relating to the league.”

