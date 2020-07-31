Friday, July 31, 2020  | 9 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Sports

Formula One racer Sergio Perez tests positive for coronavirus

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 31, 2020 | Last Updated: 56 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 31, 2020 | Last Updated: 56 mins ago
Formula One racer Sergio Perez tests positive for coronavirus

Photo: AFP

Formula One driver Sergio Perez has tested positive for the coronavirus and will miss this weekend’s British Grand Prix, his Racing Point team said Thursday.

Organisers insisted that Sunday’s race will still go ahead as the incident “will have no wider impact on the event”.

“Following the announcement that Sergio has tested positive for COVID-19 at the Silverstone Circuit ahead of the British Grand Prix, the team regrets to announce that he will be unable to participate in this weekend’s race,” said Racing Point in a statement.

The 30-year-old Mexican is the first driver to test positive for the virus since the world championship made its delayed start in Austria earlier in July under strict health protocols.

“Sergio is physically well and in good spirits, but he will continue to self-isolate under the guidelines of the relevant public health authorities, with safety the ultimate priority for the team and the sport,” added his team.

Perez will likely be replaced by either fellow-Mexican Esteban Gutierrez or Belgian Stoffel Vandoorne for Sunday’s race, the fourth round of this season’s truncated calendar.

Earlier, Racing Point said that Perez had returned an “inconclusive Covid-19 test.”

He was absent from Thursday’s official media activities as he awaited the outcome of a second test.

Formula One has a strict protocol for all involved at a Grand Prix with personnel tested before each event and every five days.

The F1 season has so far seen more than 15,000 tests.

Until Thursday, there had been only two positive results, both of which were for local set-up staff.

Racing Point said that Perez had not returned to Mexico since the Hungarian Grand Prix 10 days earlier.

“Perez has entered self-quarantine in accordance with the instructions of the relevant public health authorities, and will continue to follow the procedure mandated by those authorities,” read a statement issued by Formula 1 and the FIA.

“With assistance of the local organiser of the British Grand Prix, local health authorities and the FIA COVID-19 delegate, a full track and trace initiative has been undertaken and all close contacts have been quarantined.

“The procedures set out by the FIA and Formula 1 have provided for swift containment of an incident that will have no wider impact on this weekend’s event.”

Speaking before the Covid-19 delayed season began in Austria, Formula One chairman and chief executive Chase Carey said the sport would not cancel an event if a driver returned a positive test.

“We encourage teams to have procedures in place so if an individual has to go into quarantine, we have the ability to quarantine them at a hotel and then to replace that individual,” he said.

Perez, who made his F1 debut in 2011, is sixth in the 20-driver championship this season after three rounds.

All three races so far — back-to-back events in Austria followed by the Hungarian Grand Prix — have taken place behind closed doors.

Perez had started each of the last 122 races since his absence from the Malaysian Grand Prix in 2014.

The 2020 season should have started in Melbourne in March but the race was cancelled after McLaren withdrew when one of their team member tested positive for the coronavirus.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus Formula One Sergio Perez
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Sergio Perez coronavirus, Formula One racer, British Grand Prix 2020,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan name 20-man squad for England Tests
Pakistan name 20-man squad for England Tests
Final day Pakistan's intra-squad practice match washed out
Final day Pakistan’s intra-squad practice match washed out
Tried my best to represent Pakistan: Imran Tahir
Tried my best to represent Pakistan: Imran Tahir
England eye series win as Stuart Broad nears 500 wickets
England eye series win as Stuart Broad nears 500 wickets
England win third Test against West Indies to claim series
England win third Test against West Indies to claim series
England's Stuart Broad joins Test cricket's 500-wicket club
England’s Stuart Broad joins Test cricket’s 500-wicket club
New Super League to determine Cricket World Cup 2023 spots
New Super League to determine Cricket World Cup 2023 spots
England announce squad for first Pakistan Test
England announce squad for first Pakistan Test
Former Pakistan hockey captain Asad Malik passes away
Former Pakistan hockey captain Asad Malik passes away
Pakistan batting coach Younis Khan wants tailenders to improve
Pakistan batting coach Younis Khan wants tailenders to improve
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.