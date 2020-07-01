Wednesday, July 1, 2020  | 9 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
HOME > Cricket

Feels great to be on the field again: Babar Azam

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Feels great to be on the field again: Babar Azam

Photo Courtesy: babarazam258/Twitter

Pakistan’s T20I captain Babar Azam has said that he is feeling great to be back on the field once again.

“Great feeling to be on the cricket field again,” Babar tweeted while sharing pictures of his training session. “I really missed it. (I am) looking forward to our historic series (against England) and praying that everyone gets back to their normal life soon. Keep shining and never give up.”

Pakistan are to take on England in a three-match Test series and three T20Is during the tour. The side began training for the fixtures in Worcestershire.

The side are undergoing a 14-day isolation period at Worcestershire after which they will head to Derbyshire on July 13.

The visiting side are also scheduled to play two intra-squad fixtures on the tour.

