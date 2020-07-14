Tuesday, July 14, 2020  | 22 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
HOME > Cricket

Fawad Chaudhry wants Pakistan to manufacture smart cricket balls

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 60 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 60 mins ago
Fawad Chaudhry wants Pakistan to manufacture smart cricket balls

Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry believes sports equipment manufacturers in Pakistan would face no problems in manufacturing smart cricket balls.

Television show host Fakhr-e-Alam shared a Channel 9’s report on how the smart cricket ball works, heaping praise on the technology in his tweet.

Chaudhry, while retweeting Alam’s post, stated that it shouldn’t be a problem for ball makers in Sialkot, adding “let’s do a joint project with technology universities and create (our) own smart cricket ball.”

Global Victoria, in its report, stated that SmartBall is being dubbed as the sport’s future. The Kookaburra-manufactured ball comes with a microchip embedded in its core which provides real-time data to players, coaching staff and fans.

It calculates the ball’s speed in three stages — release, pre-bounce and post-bounce — which helps in the evaluation of the bowlers’ performance, with the players able to see the results on their smartwatches.

