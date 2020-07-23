Euro T20 Slam postponed once again

The inaugural edition of Euro T20 Slam has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, ESPNcricinfo has reported.

The tournament was to be contested in 2019. However, it was postponed due to financial reasons just two weeks before it was due to commence.

The cricket boards of Ireland, Scotland and Netherlands were pondering on several contingencies to host the T20 competition which included staging the tournament entirely in Malahide.

“We had been discussing in recent weeks alternative arrangements to get the competition started – single venue, reduced team and player pool, a shorter competition – and, given the speed with which we set up the tri-series between the three boards in Dublin last September, we felt confident to leave the decision as late as possible to give ourselves the best chance to make it work,” the Chief Executive of Cricket Ireland Warren Deutrom said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

The Cricket Ireland official added that it became inviable to host the tournament that after the restrictions — placed as safety measures against the pandemic — were extended till August 10.

Deutrom further stated the tournament’s concept enjoys support from the teams associated with the three countries.

“I believe we have made, and will continue to make, decisions that give the concept the best chance to succeed, including being prudent in not proceeding if the circumstances aren’t right. The three participating cricket boards have also made it clear that the competition must deliver on the original objectives of providing high-quality cricket experiences for our players – that is the reason we set out on this road initially,” Deutrom said.

He further stated that the organisers will try all options to make the competition work.

High profile affair

The tournament was to be played in Ireland, Scotland and the Netherlands from August 30 to September 22 in 2019 between six franchises — Amsterdam Kings, Rotterdam Rhinos, Glasgow Giants, Edinburgh Rocks, Dublin Chiefs and Belfast Titans.

Many renowned known current and former cricketers including Shahid Afridi (Pakistan), Shane Watson (Australia), Brendon McCullum (New Zealand), JP Duminy (South Africa), Imran Tahir (South Africa), Chris Lynn (Australia), Babar Azam (Pakistan), Luke Ronchi (New Zealand) and Rashid Khan (Afghanistan) were to feature in the event.

Financial issues

It was earlier stated that its board, funding partners and franchise owners came to a decision that it will be impossible to stage the tournament.

“We will work with the three cricket boards, our principal investors, the franchise owners, players and other stakeholders within the game to ensure we fulfill any commitments we have made to the possible extent. We want to ensure the goodwill and integrity that we have built up rolls on into 2020.”