HOME > Cricket

Fans hail West Indies’ victory in first England Test

Posted: Jul 13, 2020
Posted: Jul 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Photo Courtesy: ICC/Twitter

Cricket fans praised West Indies for their four-wicket win over England in the first Test in Southampton.

Many people took to Twitter to hail the Caribbean side’s performance in the opening game of the three-match series as cricket returned for the first time since it halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

