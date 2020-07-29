Wednesday, July 29, 2020  | 7 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

England relishing bowling selection dilemma ahead of Pakistan Tests

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
England relishing bowling selection dilemma ahead of Pakistan Tests

Photo: AFP

England captain Joe Root said he had no qualms about having bowling “headaches” leading up to next week’s first Test against Pakistan after his side’s 2-1 series win over the West Indies.  

Root’s men came from behind to regain the Wisden Trophy, with a comprehensive 269-run victory in the third Test at Old Trafford on Tuesday sealing the hosts’ fightback.

England, in the first major series since the coronavirus lockdown, rotated their fast bowlers throughout the three-match campaign.

Having controversially left out Stuart Broad from their four-wicket loss in the opener at Southampton, they saw the veteran seamer return for the next two matches, with the 34-year-old becoming just the seventh bowler to take 500 Test wickets when he reached the landmark on Tuesday.

England will return to Manchester for the opening match in their three-Test series against Pakistan, with the selectors having to decide whether the likes of Broad, Chris Woakes, veteran spearhead James Anderson, England’s all-time leading Test wicket-taker, and express quick Jofra Archer should be retained or to instead freshen up the attack with the rested pair of Mark Wood and Sam Curran.

Broad was the leading bowler on either side in the West Indies series, with 16 wickets at a miserly average of 10.93, while Woakes took 5-50 on Tuesday. 

“As we’ve seen it’s hard to leave anyone out – just look at the players that haven’t played this game,” said Root. “With the talent that’s waiting in the wings it’s an exciting place to be and long may those headaches continue.”

But after several weeks in a bio-secure environment, Root urged his players to make the most of their short break.

“I think for now it’s just important that everyone just goes away, has some time away from cricket, away from this bubble and tries not to think about things for a couple of days,” he said.

“Towards the back end of the week we’ll start getting our heads around the challenges that the next three games will pose for us,” the Yorkshire batsman added. “It’s vitally important that the guys enjoy the next four or five days and really make the most of that time away, time at home with loved ones. We’ve all been very excited about getting home and spending that time refreshing and getting away, so hopefully when we all come back we’ll be ready to crack on with another very exciting series.”

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket England Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
England bowling selection, Pakistan test series, England vs Pakistan 2020,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan name 20-man squad for England Tests
Pakistan name 20-man squad for England Tests
Final day Pakistan's intra-squad practice match washed out
Final day Pakistan’s intra-squad practice match washed out
Pakistan won’t run after India for cricket matches: PCB Chairman
Pakistan won’t run after India for cricket matches: PCB Chairman
Tried my best to represent Pakistan: Imran Tahir
Tried my best to represent Pakistan: Imran Tahir
England eye series win as Stuart Broad nears 500 wickets
England eye series win as Stuart Broad nears 500 wickets
England win third Test against West Indies to claim series
England win third Test against West Indies to claim series
Sohail Khan praises Waqar after practice match five-for
Sohail Khan praises Waqar after practice match five-for
England's Stuart Broad joins Test cricket's 500-wicket club
England’s Stuart Broad joins Test cricket’s 500-wicket club
New Super League to determine Cricket World Cup 2023 spots
New Super League to determine Cricket World Cup 2023 spots
Archer needs support over racist abuse: West Indies captain Holder
Archer needs support over racist abuse: West Indies captain Holder
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.