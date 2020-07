England’s quest to level the three-match series at 1-1 was frustrated by rain washing out the whole of the third day’s play in Manchester.

Saturday’s downpour came with England well-placed in the second Test with a 437-run lead.

The hosts made 469-9 declared in their first innings, Stokes top-scoring with 176 and sharing a stand of 260 with Dom Sibley (120).

Sam Curran then removed John Campbell to leave the West Indies 32-1 at stumps on day two.