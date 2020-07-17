Friday, July 17, 2020  | 25 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Faf du Plessis announces his support for Black Lives Matter

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Faf du Plessis announces his support for Black Lives Matter

Photo: AFP

Former South African captain Faf du Plessis on Friday came out in support of Black Lives Matter and said a comment he made in January that “we don’t see colour” had been a mistake.

The BLM issue has shown up racial divisions in South African cricket, with 30 black former international players claiming earlier this week that racism remained a factor in the game, 29 years after the formation of a single controlling body.

Du Plessis, who resigned as captain of the national team in February but remains available as a player, said in an Instagram post that his support for BLM came at a time when there were many injustices in South Africa.

“If we wait only for the ones that attack us personally, we will always live for ‘my way versus your way’ and that way leads us nowhere,” he said.

Some white South Africans, including former players, have linked the BLM issue with the murder of white farmers, claiming that all lives matter.

“I’ve remained silent, with the intent to listen, but not respond,” said Du Plessis. “Slowing down my point of view, but quicker to hear the pain of someone else. I knew that words would be lacking and that my understanding is not close to where it needs to be.

“I surrender my opinions and take the knee as an intercessor. I acknowledge that South Africa is still hugely divided by racism and it is my personal responsibility to do my best to empathise, hear the stories, learn and then be part of the solution with my thoughts, words and actions.”

Du Plessis was criticised for being naive when explaining the selection of white batsman Rassie van der Dussen ahead of Temba Bavuma, who is black, for the second Test against England in January by saying he didn’t see colour.

He admitted: “I have gotten it wrong before. Good intentions were failed by a lack of perspective when I said on a platform that I don’t see colour. In my ignorance I silenced the struggles of others by placing my own view on it.”

Du Plessis concluded: “So I am saying that all lives don’t matter UNTIL black lives matter. I’m speaking up now, because if I wait to be perfect, I never will. I want to leave a legacy of empathy.”

FaceBook WhatsApp
Black Lives Matter Faf du Plessis Football racism
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
South Africa, Black Lives Matter, Cricket, Faf du Plessis, Racism, BLM, black lives matter, Faf du Plessis, Faf du Plessis support, England vs West Indies Test series, du Plessis, South Africa, racism
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Watch: Babar Azam takes a wicket with his only delivery
Watch: Babar Azam takes a wicket with his only delivery
Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi impress in practice match
Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi impress in practice match
PCB recalls Afridi, Misbah's memorable feats on this day
PCB recalls Afridi, Misbah’s memorable feats on this day
Batsmen dominate Pakistan's two-day practice game
Batsmen dominate Pakistan’s two-day practice game
Inzamam asks Misbah to step down from one position
Inzamam asks Misbah to step down from one position
Pakistan cricketers take part in two-day practice match
Pakistan cricketers take part in two-day practice match
India cricket chief Sourav Ganguly confirms Australia tour
India cricket chief Sourav Ganguly confirms Australia tour
Manjrekar names Imran Khan as skipper of his all-time XI
Manjrekar names Imran Khan as skipper of his all-time XI
Gabriel, Blackwood guide Windies to victory in first England Test
Gabriel, Blackwood guide Windies to victory in first England Test
PCB confirms dates for Pakistan's practice matches in Derby
PCB confirms dates for Pakistan’s practice matches in Derby
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.