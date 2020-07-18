Saturday, July 18, 2020  | 26 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
Cricket

Diana Baig plans to help female athletes of Gilgit-Baltistan

Posted: Jul 18, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
Photo: AFP

Pakistan cricketer Diana Baig says she plans to help female sports stars of Gilgit-Baltistan in terms of their future.

“I started at the age of 15 to 16 years and I had to struggle a bit,” the fast-bowler said while speaking on a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) podcast. “I faced difficulties in finding grounds to train. Then I shifted to Islamabad for that.

“I don’t want the girls from Gilgit to face the problems that I went through. My plan is to help them secure their future.”

She added that she has been staying indoors for the first time in six years. “There I came to realise that I have been facing the same problems today that I did a decade earlier regarding practicing.”

Diana added that she then decided that something had to be done. “Women sports stars who have participated in national and international events came up with a plan to send a proposal to the government of Gilgit-Baltistan on how a secure environment could be provided for female athletes for their sporting activities.”

Tell us what you think:

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
