In pictures: Pakistan hold training sessions in Derby

Pakistan have begun training for the upcoming Test series against England in Derby.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shared images of the team’s practice sessions on its Twitter account.

Pakistan training and practice session underway at Derbyshire County Ground, Derby. pic.twitter.com/jVGvBAPjdK — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) July 15, 2020

The side on Monday arrived in Derby as part of their preparations for the England fixtures. They are to play two four-day intra-squad practice matches on July 17 and July 24.

They are then scheduled to leave for Manchester on August 1 for the first Test.