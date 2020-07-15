Wednesday, July 15, 2020  | 23 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Cricket

In pictures: Pakistan hold training sessions in Derby

Posted: Jul 15, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
In pictures: Pakistan hold training sessions in Derby

Photo Courtesy: TheRealPCB/Twitter

Pakistan have begun training for the upcoming Test series against England in Derby.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shared images of the team’s practice sessions on its Twitter account.

The side on Monday arrived in Derby as part of their preparations for the England fixtures. They are to play two four-day intra-squad practice matches on July 17 and July 24.

They are then scheduled to leave for Manchester on August 1 for the first Test.

RELATED STORIES

