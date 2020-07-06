Monday, July 6, 2020  | 14 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Conflict of interest investigation launched against India captain Virat Kohli

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Conflict of interest investigation launched against India captain Virat Kohli

Photo: AFP

India captain Virat Kohli faces an inquiry into a potential conflict of interest over his positions in two business ventures.

DK Jain, ethics officer for the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), said late Sunday that a complaint by a state association member will be examined.

Sanjeev Gupta, a member of the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association, has alleged that Kohli’s various posts are in violation of the BCCI rules that bar an individual from holding multiple positions.

“I have received a complaint. I will examine it and then see if the case is made out or not,” Jain was quoted as saying by the Indian media. “If yes, then I have to afford an opportunity to him (Kohli) to respond.”

Gupta said that Kohli’s co-directors at Virat Kohli Sports (LLP) and Cornerstone Venture Partners (LLP) were also directors in Cornerstone Sport and Entertainment Private Limited, a talent agency that contracts Indian cricketers and handles their branding and commercial interests.

Gupta had previously filed conflict of interest complaints against Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman and Rahul Dravid.

All the three former players were served notices based on the complaints, but they were eventually cleared.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket India virat kohli
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
India, Cricket, Virat Kohli, Kohli, India cricket, cricket news, Conflict of Interest, cricket news,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Younis Khan put a knife to my throat: Grant Flower
Younis Khan put a knife to my throat: Grant Flower
Six more Pakistan players cleared to join team in England
Six more Pakistan players cleared to join team in England
Babar Azam asks fans for ‘unconditional support’ before England tour
Babar Azam asks fans for ‘unconditional support’ before England tour
Shahid Afridi recovers from coronavirus
Shahid Afridi recovers from coronavirus
Pakistan team now like a family, says Fawad Alam
Pakistan team now like a family, says Fawad Alam
Sri Lanka’s Kusal Mendis arrested over fatal crash
Sri Lanka’s Kusal Mendis arrested over fatal crash
Pakistan's Haris Rauf eager to join team in England
Pakistan’s Haris Rauf eager to join team in England
Six Pakistan cricketers to join team in England on Friday
Six Pakistan cricketers to join team in England on Friday
PCB celebrates Babar Azam’s record-breaking 2019 World Cup efforts
PCB celebrates Babar Azam’s record-breaking 2019 World Cup efforts
ICC recalls Pakistan’s thrilling 2019 World Cup win against Afghanistan
ICC recalls Pakistan’s thrilling 2019 World Cup win against Afghanistan
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.