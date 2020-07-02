Thursday, July 2, 2020  | 10 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
Cricket

Bracey impresses for Team Buttler in warm-up against Team Stokes

Posted: Jul 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 17 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 17 hours ago
Bracey impresses for Team Buttler in warm-up against Team Stokes

Photo Courtesy: englandcricket/Twitter

Team Buttler were 287-5 at the end of first day’s play in their warm-up fixture against Team Stokes in Southampton on Wednesday.

James Bracey and Dan Lawrence scored half-centuries for Jos Buttler’s side.

The opening pair of Bracey and Rory Burns scored a 45-run partnership before the latter was caught behind by wicketkeeper Ben Foakes off Craig Overton’s bowling for 21.

Joe Denly, who stitched a 98-run stand for the second wicket with Bracey, missed out on his half-century when he was trapped leg before by James Anderson for 48.

Bracey, on the other hand, went on to complete his half-century and put on 53 runs together with Ollie Pope, headed back to the pavilion for 85 after being caught behind by Foakes from Jamie Overton’s bowling.

Craig Overton picked his second wicket of the day by dismissing Pope leg before for 25 before James Anderson claimed the wicket of Lawrence, who made 58.  

Skipper Jos Buttler and Sam Curran were on the crease when the first day’s proceedings came to a close.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
