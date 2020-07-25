Bismah Maroof wants Pakistan to become a ‘fearless team’

Pakistan women’s cricket team captain Bismah Maroof said that she is looking to transform her side into a fearless unit that can compete against the top teams of the world, Wisden has reported.

“It’s important for us to perform at a high level,” Bismah said in a chat with Wisden. “Results need to be improved. So my goal so far has been – and will be – that the overall performance of the team can be improved.

“I want to make the team a fearless team who can compete with the top four.”

She went on to say that, as captain, it is her responsibility to make her team feels as if they are “the face of the team”. “The girls feel a greater sense of ownership of the team when they are highlighted. That is important, that we build players, we make stars,” she said.